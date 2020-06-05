Shirley Jane St. Ledger Sipe
York - Shirley Jane St. Ledger Sipe, age 86, wife of the late David E. Sipe, died peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Manor Care South.
Born in Scranton on September 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth St. Ledger.
Shirley was educated in the Scranton Public Schools and graduated from Marywood University in 1955. She also completed graduate work at Temple University.
Shirley taught Latin and French in the Northeastern School District and Special Education in the Northern School District. She also began and ran the Senior Citizen Center in Mt. Wolf.
In her retired years, Shirley was a member of the Manchester Township Planning Commission and enjoyed reading, crafting, and painting. In the eighties, Shirley ran for the State House of Representatives for the 95th District. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandsons and family.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Shana J. Langione, and her husband Romolo "Tony" Langione of York, her son, Sean C. Sipe, and his wife Donna of East Berlin, her grandsons, Joseph Langione, and his wife Erin, Matthew Langione, and his wife Alison, Robbie Witmer and Wyatt Sipe, and her great-grandsons Ryan and Drew Langione. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. She is survived by her cousin, Robert St. Ledger, and his wife Angela, with whom she had a close and loving relationship.
A private joint graveside service for Shirley and David will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with a celebration of life, open to all, at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum, Lancaster, to be announced at a later date.
The family would like to thank Shirley's neighbors and friends for their support and assistance through the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Marywood University School of Social Work, 2300 Adams Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.