Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Shirley L. Beck


1936 - 2019
Shirley L. Beck Obituary
Shirley L. Beck

York - Shirley L. (Ranieri) Beck, 83, died on Monday, November 4, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Edwin E. Beck, Jr. The couple planned to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary on December 17th.

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion with Certified Celebrant Victoria Krouse officiating. A visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.

Born on August 17, 1936 in York, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Edith N. (Beitzel) Ranieri. Shirley worked in accounts payable at Northeastern School District until her retirement.

Mrs. Beck loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Edwin, Shirley is survived by two daughters, Anita Rohrbaugh of Hellam and Brenda Haines of Dover; four grandchildren, Andrew Blocher and wife, Christina, Lindsay Bruggeman and fiancé, Brandon Krill, Kyle Haines and Kelsey Haines; five great grandchildren, Kaylin, Raylee, Alia, Emerie and Kylie; one brother, Larry E. Ranieri and wife, Darlene of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
