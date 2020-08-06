Shirley L. Cooke



York - Shirley Louise Cooke, 91, entered into rest on July 31, 2020. Born on April 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Free) and George W. Trestle. Shirley worked as house keeper for the local YMCA.



Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Harry Campbell; a grandson, Brian Campbell; a daughter-in-law, Luz Campbell; and a host of family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. Pastor Charles Lindamen will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 - 4 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









