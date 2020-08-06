1/1
Shirley L. Cooke
1929 - 2020
Shirley L. Cooke

York - Shirley Louise Cooke, 91, entered into rest on July 31, 2020. Born on April 6, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Free) and George W. Trestle. Shirley worked as house keeper for the local YMCA.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, a son, Harry Campbell; a grandson, Brian Campbell; a daughter-in-law, Luz Campbell; and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 E. Market Street, York. Pastor Charles Lindamen will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 - 4 p.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
