Shirley L. Gillespie
YORK - Shirley L. Gillespie, 93, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.
Daughter of Eugene and Anna (Fisher) Spangler, Shirley graduated from West York High School and briefly attended Indiana College. She met and married Robert Gillespie, also of West York in 1946. Married for 55 years, they both worked at the family business, El-Ge Potato Chip Company. She traveled the world with her husband and enjoyed an active social life. Throughout her lifetime, Shirley was a the ultimate caregiver to family and friends in need. Her sense of humor was well known and appreciated by all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Robert Gillespie, Jr; daughter, Nancy Gillespie; grandson, Matt Smith and brother, William Spangler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and sister, Barbara Pressell.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Gillespie's memory to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, Pa 17402 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019