Shirley M. (Glatfelter) AlwoodDallastown - Viewing will be on Thursday, October 8 from 9 to 10 AM at Greenmount United Methodist Church, 4242 Greenmount Church Road, Glen Rock. A graveside service of Honor and Praise for Shirley will begin at 10 AM at Greenmount United Methodist Church Cemetery. Burg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be observed with a limit of 25 people in the church at one time.