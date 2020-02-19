|
Shirley M. Keefer
Manchester - Shirley M. Keefer, 78, entered into rest at 1:28 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Bruce F. Keefer.
Born July 24, 1941, in York, Shirley was a daughter of the late Clara M. Knisely.
She worked as a laborer for Cochrane Foundry, Inc. in York.
Shirley enjoyed playing pool, throwing darts, fishing, word searches and adult coloring books. She was a great cook.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Louise M. Bender and husband, Terry L., Sr. of Manchester and Wanda L. Keefer of Staunton, VA; 12 grandchildren; 25 greatgrandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Keefer, Jr.; and two daughters, Sandra A. Keefer and Sarah "Jane" Schroyer.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Shirley's funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020