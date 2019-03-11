|
|
Shirley M. Pfefferle
YORK - Shirley M. (Segner) Pfefferle, 83, entered into rest, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence in Windsor Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Pfefferle.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 1PM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2650 Freysville Rd, Red Lion with her pastor, the Rev. Paul N. Frank officiating. A visitation will be held from 12-1PM, Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be private in Holy Savior Cemetery. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 20, 1935 in Mohnton-Berks Co., she was a daughter of the late Tyson P. and Nora E. (Miller) Segner. She was a 1953 graduate of Caernarvan High School.
She was employed at Thompson Equipment Machine Company, Inc., from 1961-1992 where she became the company's vice president and co-owner.
A member at Emanuel Lutheran Church-Freysville, she was also a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority-York and member/past president of the Green Thumb Garden Club-Red Lion.
Mrs. Pfefferle is survived by two daughters, Beth A. (Lehr) Kollosch and husband, Brian of Red Lion and Diane M. (Lehr) Smith of Brighton, CO; four grandchildren, Hope A. Kollosch and wife, Diane, Laura L. Myers and husband, William, Heather E. Atkinson and husband, Sawyer and Matthew R. Smith; one great grandson, Quintin Myers; two step sisters, Naomi Pritchard and Marian Henry both of Reading; three step children; Christine Dubbs and Steven and Douglas Pfefferle and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Jason P. Smith and brother, Charles Segner.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019