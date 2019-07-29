|
|
Shirley M. Sigel
York - Shirley M. Sigel, 77, entered into rest Wednesday July 24, 2019 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Gary H. Sigel, Sr. for 59 years.
A graveside service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with the procession forming at 11 a.m. at the PA Ave. entrance. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mrs. Sigel was born January 6, 1942 in Altoona, a daughter of the late Charles R and Elizabeth (Gill) Taughinbaugh. She was a 1959 graduate of York Catholic High School and was a self-employed hairdresser. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Shirley is survived by her husband; and a son Gary H. Sigel, Jr. She was the last-surviving of three children.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 29, 2019