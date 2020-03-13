|
Shirley Mohr
RED LION - Shirley K. (Taylor) Mohr, 82, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, with her family and pastor by her side at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late Bobby L. Mohr. The couple was married on February 25, 1965 and celebrated their 52nd anniversary at the time of Bobby's death on February 28, 2017.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Her pastor, The Reverend David Tietje will be officiating at the service. Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery.
Mrs. Mohr was born in Red Lion on February 18, 1938, the daughter of Earl and Fay (Wagner) Taylor. She worked as a bookkeeper for Arnold Lumber Company and then later for Lion Floor Company, both in Red Lion.
Mrs. Mohr was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red lion. She was a member of Hickory Heights Golf Club in Spring Grove and a member of the Thursday evening ladies golf league at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Along with golfing, she enjoyed flounder fishing, crossword puzzles, and playing cards.
Mrs. Mohr leaves a daughter, Terri L. Williams and her husband, Lance of Dallastown; two grandchildren Kyle Williams and his fiancé, Patty and Brady Williams; two sisters, Barbara Heuston and her husband Ron of Red Lion, and Janeen Barshinger and her husband Robert "Bo" of Dallastown; as well as nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main Street, Red Lion, PA 17356. The family would like to thank the nurses at York Hospital on 7 South for their compassionate care. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020