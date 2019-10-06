|
Shirley R. Alban
Glen Rock - Shirley R. (Spangler) Alban, 84, of Glen Rock, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Ammon R. Alban.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Jacob's (Stone) Church Cemetery, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA with Rev. Troy Short, officiating. There will be no viewing.
Mrs. Alban was born on June 9, 1935, in York and was a daughter of the late Theodore and Olive M. (Miller) Spanger.
She graduated from the Kennard Dale High School in the Class of 1953 and retired from Caterpillar York. Prior to that she was employed with the Penn-Mar Organization for several years and as a Brazer with Doucette Industries in York for many years.
She attended the Shrewsbury Assembly of God Church.
Shirley leaves two daughters, Tina M. Alban of York and Amy L. Hughes and her husband Dave of Glenville; a beloved grandson, Zachary Hughes; a sister Carolyn Boyce of Parkton, MD and nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania, 900 Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019