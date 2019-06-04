|
|
Shirley R. Davis
York - Shirley R. (Becker) Davis went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, June 1, 2019, under the care of her beloved family and the staff at York Hospital. Prior to her being at York Hospital she was cared for by the thoughtful staff at the Brunswick At Longstown. She was the wife of Merle G. Davis, they were married August 8, 1954. Shirley was born April 30, 1935 in York, Pennsylvania to the late Carl and Iva (Klinedinst) Becker.
For most of her life Shirley lived and worked in York. She was the tenth child in her family with five brothers and four sisters. Shirley graduated from William Penn in 1952. After graduation she worked at Standard Register. She then worked at Miller and Company for over 15 years. During her time there she was named Firm Administrator and was elected the Woman of the Year for the Colonial York Charter Chapter of the American Business Women Association. After that went on to work for KDV and Digestive Disease where she built many lasting friendships. Shirley has also been a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church since she was a child.
In her free time Shirley loved playing cards, going out to eat, and spending time with friends and family. Many great memories were built going on yearly trips with her family to Wildwood, New Jersey. She showered her granddaughters and great grandchildren with much love. Her greatest joy was the love of her life, Merle G. Davis. She longed for the day to see him again and to be with him for eternity.
A funeral service will be held in celebration of Shirley's life on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market Street with a two hour viewing prior to the service. The Reverend Kevin Shively will be officiating. Burial will be at the Mount Rose Cemetery following the service.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Merle G. Davis; her siblings, Vernon Becker, Carl Becker, John Becker, Bill Becker, Harold Becker, Marian Dillon, Betty Shultz, and Iva Nace. She is survived by son, Jeffrey M. Davis, Susan Hilterbrick, daughter, Cheryl Davis Plowman, and son-in-law, Richard E. Plowman Jr.; grandchildren, Kristin D. Cummings (Plowman), husband, Thomas P. Cummings, Melissa D. Kline (Plowman), husband, Tyler M. Kline, and Tori R. Davis; great-grandchildren, Brady P. Cummings, Liam P. Cummings, and Evelyn R. Cummings, all of York; her sister, Patricia (Becker) McCurdy of Dillsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 838 W. Market St., York, PA 17404; or the York County SPCA, 3159 N Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019