Shirley Sanderson
WELLSVILLE - Shirley Sanderson left this world on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, for her permanent home in heaven with her wonderful husband, Franklin C. Sanderson who died April 20, 2005. Shirley was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Mary G. (Lewis) Kellison.
She leaves behind two sons, Wayne R. Sanderson and wife, Ellen, children, Megan, Maura & Jordan and Jeffrey A. Sanderson and daughter, Nicole.
Shirley is also survived by one sister, Evelyn Sanderson of Honey Grove. She was preceded by a sister, Mildred Sanderson.
Shirley attended Christ Community Church in Camp Hill.
She worked many years for Lutheran Social Services in York, as well as Bethany Village in Mechanicsburg and The Visiting Nurse Association/Hospice. She also was a licensed real estate associate for PA Realty in the 1970's.
Shirley loved to volunteer and did so with Hospice in York and Health South in Mechanicsburg. While living in Tifton, GA, she volunteered for the Crisis Pregnancy Center, Literacy Council and Domestic Violence Center. She also served 9 years at Bible Release Time in Wellsville.
Shirley loved nature and enjoyed raising monarch butterflies and releasing them. She was always giving away flowers to friends and enjoyed helping anyone needing help.
Services are private. Burial will take place in Emanuel Cemetery, Lewisberry. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019