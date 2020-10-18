1/1
Shirley Stabley
1935 - 2020
Shirley Stabley

York - Shirley Stabley, died Thursday October 15, 2020, age 85, going to glory in her heavenly home.

She was born June 18, 1935 to John A. Brickner and Lydia Grace Brickner.

Mrs. Stabley leaves behind her husband of 68 years, (Howard) Mike Stabley, Children Marcia (Patrick) Stoltz, Julie (Gene) Saylor all of York, Michael Stabley of FL, and Clayton Stabley (Carolyn) of TN, five grandchildren Eric Sterner, Heather Saylor, Aleisha Zimmer, Justin Stabley, Katy Harrelle, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter and yet to be born great great grandson. She is also survived by a brother Laverne Brickner of NE, and a sister Peggy Buchanan of York along with numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Audrey and a brother John Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held later at the family's convenience.

I have gone to the Rock of my Salvation: that Rock is Jesus Christ. I do not go on my own, but because of the blood that Jesus shed for me at Calvary. (For it is by grace that you have been saved, through faith, and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God....) Eph 2:8.






Published in York Daily Record on Oct. 18, 2020.
