Shirley TateMechanicsburg - Shirley Elizabeth Tate, 99, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Messiah Village. She was the wife of the late Gerald W. "Jeff" Tate.Born in Waterbury, Connecticut on April 7, 1921, Shirley was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Jackel) Miller. She served during WWII in the Women's Army Air Corps. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.The graveside service with full military rites will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York are entrusted with arrangements.Mrs. Tate is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Tate and wife, Linda of York and Larry R. Tate and wife, Julia of Hopkinton, MA; five grandchildren, Tracy Buia and husband, Christopher, Jeffrey W. Tate II, Dr. Jennifer Tate and husband, Dr. John Lampa; Tiffany Tate and Brian Tate; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Ainsley, James and Julianne. She was the last surviving of four children.