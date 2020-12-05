1/2
Shirley Tate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Tate

Mechanicsburg - Shirley Elizabeth Tate, 99, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Messiah Village. She was the wife of the late Gerald W. "Jeff" Tate.

Born in Waterbury, Connecticut on April 7, 1921, Shirley was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Jackel) Miller. She served during WWII in the Women's Army Air Corps. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

The graveside service with full military rites will be presented at 9 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 W. Market St, York are entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Tate is survived by two sons, Jeffrey W. Tate and wife, Linda of York and Larry R. Tate and wife, Julia of Hopkinton, MA; five grandchildren, Tracy Buia and husband, Christopher, Jeffrey W. Tate II, Dr. Jennifer Tate and husband, Dr. John Lampa; Tiffany Tate and Brian Tate; four great grandchildren, Cameron, Ainsley, James and Julianne. She was the last surviving of four children.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved