|
|
Shonna Rae Smith (Thurston)
Stewartstown - Shonna Rae Smith (Thurston), 34, of Stewartstown PA passed unexpectedly on June 4, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Memorial Hospital. She was the Daughter of Dawn Heller (deceased) and Chuck Thurston (York), and Stepfather Ronald Heller, Sr (deceased) who loved her like his own.
Shonna is survived by her three children, Damian, Jasmine and Autumn Smith of Windsor. Her 6 brothers, David Taylor-Bocanegra, Charles Franklin, Albert Dickson Jr, Ronald Heller Jr, David Heller, and Donald Smith. 2 sisters Brianna and Patricia Thurston, and Stepmother Robin Thurston; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and other close friends who were like family to her.
Shonna loved her children and family with a passion. She will sorely be missed. Private services will be held at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to ACCESS YORK in her name to help women in need.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019