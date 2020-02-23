|
Shylique Raheem Folk
York - Shylique Raheem Folk, 19, passed away February 18, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born May 31, 2000 in York, he was the son of Shanta Palmer and Rashad R. Folk and step son of Azure Williams all of York.
Shylique was a loving father and dedicated to his family.
In addition to his mother, father, and step mother, he is also survived by his companion, Shakavia Rosodo; daughter, Kay'onni Folk; brothers and sisters, Vincent Fenner, Seairra Frey, Shyquel Folk, Shylinn Folk, Ava Wilson, Antique Price, and Genevieve Folk; paternal grandmother, Anitra D. Folk; 12 uncles; and 10 aunts all of York. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William J. Ferguson; maternal grandparents, Lydia A. Palmer and Clinton L. Hopkins; maternal great grandmother, Mary Jane Palmer; 3 uncles; and 1 aunt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Avenue, York, PA 17403 with the Rev. Adrian Boxley, Sr., officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020