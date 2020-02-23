Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Avenue
York, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Jabez Ministries
40 Jefferson Avenue
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shylique Folk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shylique Raheem Folk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shylique Raheem Folk Obituary
Shylique Raheem Folk

York - Shylique Raheem Folk, 19, passed away February 18, 2020 at York Hospital.

Born May 31, 2000 in York, he was the son of Shanta Palmer and Rashad R. Folk and step son of Azure Williams all of York.

Shylique was a loving father and dedicated to his family.

In addition to his mother, father, and step mother, he is also survived by his companion, Shakavia Rosodo; daughter, Kay'onni Folk; brothers and sisters, Vincent Fenner, Seairra Frey, Shyquel Folk, Shylinn Folk, Ava Wilson, Antique Price, and Genevieve Folk; paternal grandmother, Anitra D. Folk; 12 uncles; and 10 aunts all of York. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, William J. Ferguson; maternal grandparents, Lydia A. Palmer and Clinton L. Hopkins; maternal great grandmother, Mary Jane Palmer; 3 uncles; and 1 aunt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Avenue, York, PA 17403 with the Rev. Adrian Boxley, Sr., officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shylique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -