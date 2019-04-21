Sidney Goodling



Spring Grove - Sidney J. Goodling, age 65, passed away at home, with his family by his side, on April 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Stephanie L. (Miller) Goodling; together shared over 42 years of marriage.



Sidney was born in Hanover and graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1971 and then attended gunsmithing school. He was the owner operator of Goodlings Gunsmithing. He was a former volunteer for N. Codorus Volunteer Fire Co. and also served as a N. Codorus Township Supervisor. He enjoyed hunting, shooting sports and attending drag racing and sprint car races.



In addition to his wife Stephanie; he is survived by his son Jason Goodling and his wife Tara of York; his daughter Erin Goodling of Spring Grove; his grandchildren Jacob, Alex, Ben and Caleb and his mother Mary M. (Kessler) Martin. He is also survived by his brothers Douglas and John Goodling; his sister Christine Shaffer; his nephew Matt and his nieces Tanya and Nicole. He was predeceased by his father Roger Goodling in 1973.



A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stoverstown, 4767 Lehman Rd., Spring Grove with Rev. Dr. Brad Dayett officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at St. Paul Union Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Monday from 6-8 PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove, 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove and on Tuesday from 10-11AM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.



Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019