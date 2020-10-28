1/
Sonny E. Bittner
Sonny E. Bittner

Shrewsbury Twp. - Sonny E. Bittner, 71, of Shrewsbury Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home.

He was the son of the late George and Pauline (Thompson) Bittner.

He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a Crew Chief on a helicopter and was a purple heart recipient.

Sonny was a retired plumber, a nature enthusiast, and enjoyed riding motorcycles. If Sonny called you a friend then you were truly blessed. He had a truly kind heart, would help anyone in need, he will be forever missed.

Surviving are his brother, Paul T. Bittner and his girlfriend Linda Glatz, and a sister Debra Bittner.

Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.

To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to CentralPaCremation.com.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
