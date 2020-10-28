Sonny E. Bittner
Shrewsbury Twp. - Sonny E. Bittner, 71, of Shrewsbury Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home.
He was the son of the late George and Pauline (Thompson) Bittner.
He was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a Crew Chief on a helicopter and was a purple heart recipient.
Sonny was a retired plumber, a nature enthusiast, and enjoyed riding motorcycles. If Sonny called you a friend then you were truly blessed. He had a truly kind heart, would help anyone in need, he will be forever missed.
Surviving are his brother, Paul T. Bittner and his girlfriend Linda Glatz, and a sister Debra Bittner.
Services will be private for the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
