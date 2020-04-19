|
|
Sophia M. Bartol
York - Sophia M. Bartol, formerly of York, PA, passed away on April 16 at 12:00 PM at Nottingham Village in Northumberland PA, after a long and painful struggle with a progressive illness. Sophia Bartol was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence J. Bartol, in 1989. She has three surviving children: Katherine Bartol of Northumberland, PA, Michael Bartol of Indianaoplis, IN, and John Bartol of Brogue, PA. She also has four grandchildren: Christa Beveridge, Heather Beveridge, Alexis Bartol, and Dylan Bartol, and one great-grandchild: Logan Sorcsek. Sophia (Sally Smith) Bartol was born in Danville, PA, to the late Charles K. Smith and Sophia F. (Jaworski ) Smith. She was the youngest of 6 children and has two surviving sisters: Elizabeth Andrulewicz of Kulpmont, PA, and Frances Wondoloski of Elysburg, PA. She was preceded in death by siblings Charles Smith, Helene Nye, and Lawrence Smith. As a child, Sophia participated in piano and dance lessons and performed many vocal solos in her school choir. She also learned the skills of farming from her parents. Sophia was a beautiful, talented musician and artist, which led to her participation in a local beauty pageant. She graduated from Danville Area High School in 1954 and attended Bloomsburg State Teachers College for business and secretarial skills. Sophia was eventually employed in the business office at Danville State Hospital. She married in 1958 and devoted her life to becoming a skilled and organized homemaker and mother. Her outstanding musical and artistic talent was passed on to her children and grandchildren. Sophia Bartol was a member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in East York, PA. A socially-distanced visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road in Danville, PA. Visitors are also welcomed to attend the internment service at 12:15 pm at All Saints Cemetery on Route 54 in Elysburg, PA. "In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Sophia M. Bartol to the by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate."
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020