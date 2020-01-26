|
|
Speed E. Keeney Jr.
Spring Grove - Speed E. Keeney Jr., 86, of Spring Grove, passed away on January 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by love.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday February 1, 2020 at New Fairview Church of the Brethren to celebrate his life. 1873 New Fairview Church Rd, York, PA 17403, with Roland Hoet and Paul Bentzel officiating.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 AM Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Mr. Keeney was born on June 7, 1933 in York, PA and was a son of the late Speed E. and Esther (Markey) Keeney.
Speed was a farmer through and through. He farmed a 133-acre farm in the Stoverstown area, growing produce for the farmer's market and canning factories. He was awarded a "Certificate of Merit" for growing 24½ tons of tomatoes per acre, which qualified him as a "Master Tomato Grower" by the PA Canners Association. Later, he was also employed by and retired from Sylvania Electric.
Speed loved and played ice hockey in leagues, and later was a fan and ticket holder to the Hershey Bears. He and his cousin Wayne enjoyed many games together. Speed not only played ice hockey, but also was a talented softball player. He played the first base position. Speed lived up to his name and was fast at most everything he did. His nickname was "Speedy."
He was one of the original members of his hunting camp in Potter County, called "The Happy Cousins." Where he enjoyed vacations with his family, and hunting trips with his cousins, to hunt, joke around, laugh, and eat.
In Later years, he often traveled to Connecticut to help work on his daughter's farm, to plant vegetable gardens, and take care of the horses. He also worked on movie sets with the horses, with DreamWorks Movie Co. for movies such as "Amistad" and "The Time Machine."
Speed was a regular at the White Horse Diner and Mary Jane's Restaurant, where he made many good friends.
He was a loyal and lifelong member of New Fairview Church of the Brethren.
Speed was a kind, compassionate, gentle soul. He was a father and a brother and will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and neighbors.
He is survived by three daughters, Joan Kaltreider and husband Lou Scarci of Silver Springs, MD, Diane Keeney and husband Coleman Harwell of Nashville, TN, and Kathy "Kate" Keeney Peckham and her husband Alden Peckham of Norwich, CT; two grandsons, Jeremy Kaltreider and Joshua Kaltreider and wife Meg Kays; two brothers, Robert Keeney of TN, and Richard Keeney of CA; and two sisters Betty Ilyes of York and Donna Keeney Binner of CA. He was predeceased by his two brothers Gene and Glenn Keeney.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Asana Hospice Care, Joel Battersby RN and Cindy Mosley for their kindness and care. They would also like to thank Virginia Kauffman and Marlin Cannon from Deanie King Homecare for their tireless dedication and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; : Maryland Chapter 100 Painters Mill Road Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or to Robert Packard Center for ALS Research c/o Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 N. Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, MD 21205, Attn: Derek Pinchbeck
condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020