Spurgeon Mummert
Spring Grove - Spurgeon J. Mummert, age 86, passed away on March 28, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia A. (Landes) Mummert, who passed away in 2018; together they shared over 42 years of marriage.
Spurgeon was born in Spring Grove on July 15, 1933 and was the son of the late John A. Mummert and Sadie (Fuhrman) Mummert. He graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1951 and proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 43 years prior to retiring. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club at P.H. Glatfelter, Mt Zion U.C.C., Spring Grove VFW, the Republican Club of Hanover, and the Viking Club in York. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Raystown and also enjoyed fishing and boating.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Mummert and wife Lisa; his step-sons Steven Randall and wife Kathleen and Christopher "Kit" Randall and fiance' Christi; his step-daughters Kathryn Zinn, Marjorie Markle and husband Joseph, Jennifer Senft and husband Keith and Kristine Burnell and husband Christopher; 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Dennis Mummert and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Ivan Mummert and his sisters Janet Miler and Gladys Hartman.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020