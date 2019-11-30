|
Spurgeon Shue Jr.
York - Spurgeon T. Shue, Jr., age 86, passed away on November 29, 2019 at Senior Commons at Powder Mill. He was the husband of the late Doretha M. (Ort), who passed away in 2007 and Ethel M. (Foust) Shue, who passed away in 2008.
Spurgeon was born in Spring Grove on April 24, 1933 and was the son of the late Sprugeon T. Shue MD and Elizabeth (Stauffer) Shue. He graduated from Spring Grove High School and earned a BS in Chemistry Science from Susquehanna University. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was honorably discharged. He worked as a CPA for many years prior to retiring. He was an avid train enthusiast, specializing in steam engines. He also enjoyed Bass fishing and gardening. He was a life member of the Williams Grove Steam Engine Assoc., a member of the NRHS and a longtime member of Mt. Zion U.C.C. in Spring Grove.
He is survived by his son Jeffrey Shue and his wife Kathye of Spring Grove; his daughter Pamela A. Bollinger and her husband Andy of Frederick MD; his grandchildren Kellye Shue and her husband Joshua Schuman, Kaitlin Shue and Dustin Breighner and his wife Jessica and his great grandchildren Emmye Schuman, Tyler Breighner and Dylan Breighner. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Nelda Shue and two nieces. He was predeceased by his brother William M. Shue MD.
A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362 with Rev. Dr. Larry Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10-11AM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 610 Community Way., Lancaster PA 17603.
