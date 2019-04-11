|
|
Sr. Mary Helen Scicchitano
York - Sister Mary Helen Scicchitano, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ, went to her eternal rest on April 9, at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York, PA where she had been a resident for several years.
Sister Helen, born in Mt. Carmel, PA, was the daughter of the late Carmen and Catherine Scicchitano of Mt. Carmel, PA. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in York, PA on January 7, 1949 and professed her Vows on August 16, 1950 at Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ.
Sister Helen earned a BS in Elementary Education from College Misericordia, Dallas, PA and an MA in Secondary Education from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NJ. She taught for many years in elementary schools administered by the religious order in Milford MA, Hazleton, Hershey, Steelton, Old Forge, PA, and served as principal at St. Peter's, Elizabethtown, PA for a few years. She also taught in Brigantine and Vineland, NJ, and then at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, located at the order's Provincialate, Newfield, NJ. In later years Sister Helen ministered as Academic Counselor at Harrisburg Area Community College.
Dedicated to her religious vocation and to the ministry of education, Sister Helen touched the lives of countless numbers of children and youth at the elementary and high school level, and then in her ministry to college students.
In addition to her parents, Sister Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Carmen and Dr. David Scicchitano, and by her sisters Toni Gearhart and Marian Ehrlacher. She is survived by a loving multitude of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and also by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a viewing from 2:00 to 3:00 with a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM at Misericordia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Chapel, York, PA on Friday afternoon.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be take place at the order's Provincial House, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ, on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Pietà Cemetery on the grounds of Villa Rossello. Prior to the Mass a Visitation will take place in the Chapel from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
For those who wish, contributions in Sister Helen's memory may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344.
Arrangements are under the direction of Keffer Funeral Home, York, PA, and Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019