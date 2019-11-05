|
Stacey A. Murtif
Dover - Stacey A. Murtif, 55, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence.
Ms. Murtif was born in York, May 27, 1964, daughter of James F. Murtif of Dover, and the late Sandra D. (Decker) Murtif.
Stacey was a graduate of West York Senior High School. Employed by Wendy's of West York for 25 years. She was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791.
In addition to her father, survivors include a sister, Kirstin L. Gale and her husband, Tony of West York; an aunt, Betty Decker; two cousins, Lindy Decker Heilman and Cindy Murtif Herbert; and her beloved cat, Zuma.
There will be a graveside service 10 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Officiating will be Chaplain Mary Kay Alpaugh, of Ascera Care Hospice. All those planning to attend, please meet at the main entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019