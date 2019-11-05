Services
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:45 AM
The Main Entrance of Mount Rose Cemetery
1502 Mount Rose Ave.
York, PA
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Rose Cemetery
1502 Mount Rose Ave.
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Murtif
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey A. Murtif


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey A. Murtif Obituary
Stacey A. Murtif

Dover - Stacey A. Murtif, 55, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her residence.

Ms. Murtif was born in York, May 27, 1964, daughter of James F. Murtif of Dover, and the late Sandra D. (Decker) Murtif.

Stacey was a graduate of West York Senior High School. Employed by Wendy's of West York for 25 years. She was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791.

In addition to her father, survivors include a sister, Kirstin L. Gale and her husband, Tony of West York; an aunt, Betty Decker; two cousins, Lindy Decker Heilman and Cindy Murtif Herbert; and her beloved cat, Zuma.

There will be a graveside service 10 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Officiating will be Chaplain Mary Kay Alpaugh, of Ascera Care Hospice. All those planning to attend, please meet at the main entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 a.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -