Stacy Olewiler
York - Stacy won his long battle with cancer on Sunday Aug 23, 2020. He passed away at Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He is finally at peace and no longer in pain.
Stacy was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kelly Olewiler nee. Donofry, daughters: Kaitlin Olewiler and her significant other Daniel Johnson of Wrightsville PA and Samantha Ellis and her husband Jamie of York, PA. His mother, Kerry Downs Olewiler, and sister Jamy K. Jackson and her significant other Gerald Porr. He was preceded in death by his father Jay K. Olewiler.
Stacy was a '77 graduate of Central York High school were he played football and volleyball. He then went on to graduate from ESU where he also played volleyball. Volleyball was always an important part of Stacy's life, as a player then mentor and referee. He loved his volleyball family. He was very proud to be a PIAA high school and college volleyball referee who also reffed national tournaments. He was also very active in several volleyball and golf organizations around York County. He was a competitive and avid athlete until the end.
Through the years Stacy utilized his computer science degree working for Highmark BlueCross, Armstrong, and finally Risk Masters Int.
For the last 3 years Stacy has been bravely battling a very aggressive form of T-Cell lymphoma. He "powered through" numerous aggressive chemo and radiation treatments, plus on-going painful side effects. Even up until the end he never lost faith that he would win his battle with cancer. Because of his positive nature and supportive family he was able to stay Strong, Stubborn and Oblivious even in his final hours.
Stacy's final request was that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
- Hope Lodge
in NYC to provide comfort and support, and to assist other families in getting their loved ones the treatment they need. The family will be planning a celebration of Stacy's life on Sept. 13th, 2020. Details are to follow.