Stacy Olewiler

i remember Stacy as a lover of life. He loved his wife and daughters. He fought very hard and remained optimistic throughout his his battle. I will miss this mans courage and strength throughout his long battle. But i also know the that he is no longer suffering and rejoicing with loved cnes that have passed before him. To Kelly and the girls, i cannot imagine the grief you are experiencing. But please remember that you absolutely will see him again. In the meantime live your life to the fullest as he would want you to do. Much love to his wonderful family.

Chrissandra Ness

Friend