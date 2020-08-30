1/1
Stacy Olewiler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacy Olewiler

York - Stacy won his long battle with cancer on Sunday Aug 23, 2020. He passed away at Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He is finally at peace and no longer in pain.

Stacy was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kelly Olewiler nee. Donofry, daughters: Kaitlin Olewiler and her significant other Daniel Johnson of Wrightsville PA and Samantha Ellis and her husband Jamie of York, PA. His mother, Kerry Downs Olewiler, and sister Jamy K. Jackson and her significant other Gerald Porr. He was preceded in death by his father Jay K. Olewiler.

Stacy was a '77 graduate of Central York High school were he played football and volleyball. He then went on to graduate from ESU where he also played volleyball. Volleyball was always an important part of Stacy's life, as a player then mentor and referee. He loved his volleyball family. He was very proud to be a PIAA high school and college volleyball referee who also reffed national tournaments. He was also very active in several volleyball and golf organizations around York County. He was a competitive and avid athlete until the end.

Through the years Stacy utilized his computer science degree working for Highmark BlueCross, Armstrong, and finally Risk Masters Int.

For the last 3 years Stacy has been bravely battling a very aggressive form of T-Cell lymphoma. He "powered through" numerous aggressive chemo and radiation treatments, plus on-going painful side effects. Even up until the end he never lost faith that he would win his battle with cancer. Because of his positive nature and supportive family he was able to stay Strong, Stubborn and Oblivious even in his final hours.

Stacy's final request was that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society - Hope Lodge in NYC to provide comfort and support, and to assist other families in getting their loved ones the treatment they need. The family will be planning a celebration of Stacy's life on Sept. 13th, 2020. Details are to follow.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 29, 2020
Stacy you were family! Your smile would brighten up my darkest day. You always knew the right thing to say. You had a huge impact on my life! I love and miss you so much!
Shelby Hildebrand
Friend
August 28, 2020
Stacy we loved you like a son and you will be greatly missed
Uncle Butch & Aunt Shelby
Family
August 28, 2020
Kandy Orwig
Family
August 28, 2020
Rest In Peace Stacy. You made the world a better place. You’ll be profoundly missed my friend. We love you. Our prayers and sympathy go out to your family and loved ones.
Brad Livingston
Friend
August 27, 2020
I miss Stace so much already. My hikes in the woods will never be the same without him.
Jeff Deffinbaugh
Friend
August 27, 2020
Kelly ,
Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
God’s peace to all.
Anne Jones
Friend / Former Teacher
Anne Jones
Friend
August 27, 2020
Loved hanging out with him. Always uplifting and positive. We are gonna miss you, but always remember you.
Barry and Trina Fisher
Friend
August 27, 2020
Kelly,
I am keeping you, Kaitlin, and Samantha in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Stacy was a fighter, and I believe drew his strength from his incredible wife and daughters who supported, cared for, and loved him with all of their being during this difficult three year battle. I am sending my love to you!
Michelle Ludwig
Michelle Ludwig
Coworker
August 26, 2020
Loved watching you grow and become a great player! A player with integrity and smarts. Hugs to the family!
Barb & Bruce Koller
Friend
August 26, 2020
Love ya Stacy! Loved all the great laughs. Loved watching you grow. Loved all those great plays on the court. Loved how you were kind and brave. Love ya Stacy!
Bruce & Barb Koller
August 25, 2020
Stacy always lived life to the fullest. He was always happy and full of life. He fought this cancer stronger and more positively than anyone I have ever seen. I always admired him for that. I pray for the girls and for Kelly as well as for Stacy's mom and sister. I love you all.chrissandra ness
chrissandra ness
Friend
August 25, 2020
i remember Stacy as a lover of life. He loved his wife and daughters. He fought very hard and remained optimistic throughout his his battle. I will miss this mans courage and strength throughout his long battle. But i also know the that he is no longer suffering and rejoicing with loved cnes that have passed before him. To Kelly and the girls, i cannot imagine the grief you are experiencing. But please remember that you absolutely will see him again. In the meantime live your life to the fullest as he would want you to do. Much love to his wonderful family.
Chrissandra Ness
Friend
August 25, 2020
Kelly you and Kaitlyn and Sam are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jolene (Kerr)Morrow
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved