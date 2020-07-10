1/1
Stacy Scott Imler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacy Scott Imler

York - Stacy S. Imler, 52, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 7, 1967 in Greencove Springs FL. The son of Betty L. (Payne) Wonder of New Oxford and the late William Imler Sr.

Stacy worked as a manager in the hospitality industry in York PA and Florida.

Stacy is also survived by six siblings: Jeff Klunk of Daytona FL, Tim Klunk of McSherrystown, Cheryl Toal of New Oxford, Jennifer Rigel of Shiloh, William Imler Jr. of York, Lisa Frank of Hanover, Mika Imler, Craig Imler, and Bev Imler of York, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his cat Obi..

Visitation will be 2pm to 4pm Wednesday, July 15 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 2114 W Market St. York. Burial will be private in Potter Co.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved