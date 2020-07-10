Stacy Scott ImlerYork - Stacy S. Imler, 52, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home.He was born August 7, 1967 in Greencove Springs FL. The son of Betty L. (Payne) Wonder of New Oxford and the late William Imler Sr.Stacy worked as a manager in the hospitality industry in York PA and Florida.Stacy is also survived by six siblings: Jeff Klunk of Daytona FL, Tim Klunk of McSherrystown, Cheryl Toal of New Oxford, Jennifer Rigel of Shiloh, William Imler Jr. of York, Lisa Frank of Hanover, Mika Imler, Craig Imler, and Bev Imler of York, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and his cat Obi..Visitation will be 2pm to 4pm Wednesday, July 15 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 2114 W Market St. York. Burial will be private in Potter Co.