Staff Sergeant Richard Paul Maiman
Manchester - Staff Sergeant Richard Paul Maiman, 66, of Manchester, PA. A patient, loving husband, stubborn father, closet gambler, and best friend to many, was called home by the Lord on September 12, 2020 at York Hospital.
Richard was born October 28, 1953 in Newbury-Berkshire, England to the late Master Sergeant Milton Maiman and Ivy (Farrington) Martino.
Mr. Maiman served proudly in the United States Army for 21 years creating lifelong friends and memories before retiring in 1992. He spoke most about his time teaching ROTC at Duquesne University, attending Lajes (American) High School, and his passion for scuba diving in the
Azores. His traveling went above and beyond his Army years, as he came home to travel from Pennsylvania, to all across the U.S., stopping in practically every state. To visit and fish with his lifelong "Sears Companion" and Best Friend, Edward Tarrant, was one of his MOST enjoyable, yearly trips! He would speak, FOR MONTHS, about it!
Perhaps his greatest memory comes from his time in South Korea. Richard said he stood outside of a closed restaurant where he was let in by a beautiful young woman who spoke not a lick of English and just wanted to feed the handsome soldier. Little did he know she would become his wife of 45 years. He married In Son (Hwang) Maiman and they had 4 Brats of their own, Sharon, Mary, Diana and Annie, who would go on to bless them with 3 hard working son-in-laws, 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandbabies.
In addition to the above-mentioned family, Richard is survived by his stepmother Lura Beckford and her husband Eddie; brother, David Maiman and his family; sister-in-law Diane Maiman and her family. Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Geoffrey Maiman.
Richard's loss is felt around the world and he will be missed by many!
A funeral service for Richard will begin at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Due to limitations regarding in person and outdoor service, Richard's service will be webcast at http://www.yourstreamlive.com/events/1648022
for public viewing. Burial will be in Fort Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery in Annville, PA. Officiating at his service will be lifelong family acquaintance, Messianic Pastor Mitch Tristman.
