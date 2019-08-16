|
Stanford R. Zeiders
York - Stanford R. Zeiders, 88, of York died August 12, 2019 at The Haven at Springwood. He was the husband of Jeanette L. (Durgin) Zeiders. Mr. and Mrs. Zeiders were married for 65 years.
Born September 24, 1930 in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of the late Russell L. and Lois E. (Zinn) Zeiders.
Stan served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a Furniture Factory Representative for over 4 decades for T.R. Taylor and Co., Masterfield Furniture Co., and American of High Point.
Stan graduated from William Penn Senior High School in the Class of 1948 and the Pennsylvania State University in 1954 with a B.A. in Commerce. Stan was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon and Alpha Kappa Psi-Business Honorary. He was a long time member of Advent Lutheran Church of York and a member of Zeredatha Lodge 451, F.&A.M., Zembo Shrine, Harrisburg Consistory, and York Forest No. 30, Tall Cedars of Lebanon.
In addition to his wife, Jeanette, he is survived by his 2 daughters, Karen Simon and her fiancé, Bo Watson of York and Kathy and her husband, Tim Allue of York; 5 grandchildren, Kevin Welsh of Pensacola, FL, Christopher and his wife, Brittany Welsh of Honolulu, HI, Andrew and his wife, Erin Welsh of Bel Air, MD, Katelyn and her husband, Ryan Duke of York, and Nicolas Simon of York; and 6 great grandchildren, Kayden, Andrew, and Peyton Welsh and Lorelei, James, and Fiona Duke.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York with Pastor Connie Mentzer, his pastor, officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019