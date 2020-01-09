|
Stanley E. Hamberger
York City - Stanley E. Hamberger, 75, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at York Hospital.
Born September 29, 1944 in North York Borough, a son of the late Philip E. and Lula (Smith) Hamberger; he was a 1964 graduate of York Suburban High School. Mr. Hamberger then earned an Associate of Arts Degree from York Junior College where he was Sophomore Class President and Yearbook Co-editor. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree as an Elementary Education Major/Special Education Minor from Millersville University. In 1969 he received a Masters of Ed. Degree from Temple University as a Mental Retardation Major. As a lifelong learner and educator, Mr. Hamberger then earned his Special Education Supervisory Certificate in 2002 from Shippensburg University.
Mr. Hamberger began his education career in 1966 as a Special Education teacher at the Elwyn Institute in Media, PA; continuing at the School District of the City of Philadelphia in 1969 and then moving to York City School District in 1971 where he worked until his retirement in 2008. During his tenure at York City Schools, Mr. Hamberger served as a Special Education teacher at both McKinley and Ferguson Elementary Schools, Regular Education and Special Education teacher at Jackson Elementary before becoming Supervisor of Learning Support in 2000 and then Director of Special Education in 2005 until his retirement.
Stanley was a member of Council for Exceptional Children, National Education Assoc., PA State Education Assoc., York City Education Assoc., York City Administrators & Supervisors Assoc., LIU #12 Special Education Advisory Council and York Jaycees.
Mr. Hamberger is survived by two daughters, Suzanne E. Hamberger of Mount Joy and Laura L. Bobeczko and husband Paul of Arlington, VA; a son, Shawn M. Hamberger of Harrisburg; four grandchildren, Sarah, Kyle, Alex and Zach; a sister, Brenda Knaub and husband James of York; a brother, Philip E. Hamberger, Jr. and wife Paula of York; and nieces whom he loved as his own.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York with Pastor Brian Rice officiating. A visitation will be held from 2-3:00 PM Saturday at the Funeral Chapel. Private burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York City Dollars for Scholars, Inc., PO Box 2261, York, PA 17405.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020