Stanley Howard Senft



(July 20, 1927 - October 17, 2019) Stanley went to be with Jesus on Oct. 17, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Winston-Salem. He was born in Spring Grove, PA to John Martin and Gertrude Hollinger Senft. After graduating from William Penn High School, York, PA in June of 1945, he went into the Army Air Corps in September of that year. He received a medical discharge in Feb. of 1947. On July 19, 1947 he married Mary Esther Lentz and they were happily married for 68 years. He worked 27 years for A&P Grocery Stores in PA. Stanley wrote: "After almost 40 years of knowing ABOUT the Lord, I received Him as my own personal Savior on April 13, 1975 in my pastor's office. I tried to live the Christian life in my own strength but there was always an emptiness. The Lord used Matt. 7:21-23 to finally draw me unto Himself. What a change! That emptiness was filled by an unspeakable peace and joy that continued the rest of my life." Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Mary Esther, a son Wayne Senft and his brother Elmer Senft. He is survived by his sister, Marion Senft Glover of York, PA; his son Stan E. Senft and daughter-in-law Debbie Senft; grandchildren Carmen Senft Grimes and husband Will, and Bradley Senft Rayne; 3 great grandchildren: Abigail Grimes, Isaac Grimes, and Avalon Rayne, all in NC. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave. York, PA 17403. Meet at Front Entrance of Cemetery.









