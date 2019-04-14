|
Stanley J. Burkins, Jr.
Fawn Grove - Stanley J. Burkins, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in York. He was the husband of Betty Mae (Vannoy) Burkins to whom he was married 67 years.
Born in Red Lion he was a son of the late Stanley J. Sr. and Gladys (Hodge) Burkins. Stan worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Country Club of York for 20 years prior to his retirement and enjoyed working around the house. He was a hard worker, loved animals, enjoyed woodworking and loved being a grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the US Navy during Korea.
In addition to his wife Betty, he is survived by a daughter Audrey, wife of Gary Pearce of Fawn Grove; two granddaughters Nicole, wife of David Golden and Cher, wife of Robert Sprenkle; five great-grandchildren Katelyn & Kara Golden, Nicholas, Ryan and Joel Sprenkle; one brother Norman Burkins and one sister Barbara Waller both of Glen Burnie.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11AM from Fawn Grove Cemetery, 67 S. Market St. Fawn Grove with Pastor David Brenneman officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Jason Wolfe, 3198 New Park Rd., New Park, PA 17352.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019