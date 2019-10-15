Services
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
717-432-5312
Stanley McGee
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA 17019
Stanley McGee Jr.


1932 - 2019
Stanley McGee Jr. Obituary
Stanley McGee, Jr.

Dillsburg - Stanley S. McGee, Jr., 87, of Dillsburg passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Pappus House in York, PA.

He was the widower of Lorraine Smith McGee.

Stanley is survived by his three children, Stanley McGee, III and his wife Judi of Gettysburg, Melinda McGee and her partner Jim Harbold of Dillsburg, Diane Fickes and her husband Michael of Wellsville; his grandchildren, Zachary Fickes of Wellsville and Michaella and Nicole Fickes of Harrisburg; and his sister, Doris Schory of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, June Berkebile of Linglestown. Stanley is also survived by his good friend, Janet Wiley of York.

Services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Cocklin Funeral Home, Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A viewing will be held Thursday from 1-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Dillsburg Cemetery-Mountain Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pappus House, 253 Cherry St., York, PA 17402.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
