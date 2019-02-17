|
Stanley O. Fogle
York - Stanley O. Fogle, age 67, of York, died at 10:10 AM Thursday, February 14, 2019, at York Hospital.
Born January 10, 1952 in York, a son of Ruth E. (Fetrow) Fogle, of York, and the late James A. Fogle, he had worked at the Sheltered Workshop and Shadowfax.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Fogle is survived by four brothers, Barry Ness, of York, Dennis Ness, of Dallastown, Dwight Fogle, of Hawaii, and Daryl Fogle, of New Cumberland; two sisters, Debra Settino, of Lower Paxton Township, and Deanna Mazourek, of Newfield, New York. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Fogle.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with Michael Miller, Chaplain of the Margaret E. Moul Home, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:30 AM. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home Wheelchair Fund, 2050 Barley Road, York PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019