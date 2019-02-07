|
Stella M. Brillhart
York - Stella M. Brillhart, age 91, of York, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Country Meadows of York-West. Born in York Haven on August 16, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mazie (Anstine) Shorts. Stella was the loving wife of the late Arlington E. Brillhart, he died July 9, 1965.
Stella was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School. She was employed by Dentsply, where she worked in office services until her retirement. Stella's main love in life was her family, and she cherished the time she could spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stella is survived by her sons Michael E. Brillhart, and his wife Balbina of Hong Kong, Gerald C. Brillhart, and his wife Kathy of Dover, her daughter-in-law Marguerite (Spangler) Brillhart of York, and her beloved 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Ronald Lee Brillhart. Stella was the last of her immediate family.
A memorial service to celebrate Stella's life will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 2:00pm from the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York. Interment in Mount Rose cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30pm for a memorial service at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stella's memory may be made to Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant Street, 37th Floor, Pittsburg, PA 15219-1938. www.greaterpawv.wish.org.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019