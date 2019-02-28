|
|
Stephanie Ann Williams
Lewisberry - Stephanie Ann Williams, 54, Lewisberry, entered eternal life February 23, 2019. Stephanie loved spending time with her husband and grandchildren while relaxing at home. Survived by her husband Edward Williams; two children Aubrey Thompson husband Chris, and Kye Williams wife Amanda; three grandchildren Jairdan, Avalon and Owen; mother Doris Boering; and siblings Matt Boering and Missy Klepper. A private celebration of Steph's life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019