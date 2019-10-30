|
Stephanie Anne Gregory (Mol)
Pittsboro, NC - September 9, 1969 - October 25th 2019
Stephanie, 50 of Pittsboro, NC went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday October 25th after fighting an 18 year courageous battle of Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes at the Laurels of Chatham Nursing Home, Pittsboro, NC.
Born September 9th, 1969, she was the daughter of Steven J. Mol (deceased) and Patsy L. Mol (Reigle).
Stephanie was a very happy, loving person who cared deeply about family, friends and her dogs.
Stephanie and Jon were married September 10, 1994 and celebrated 25 years of marriage this year. Stephanie also celebrated her 50th birthday, September 9th of this year.
Stephanie was a 1987 graduate of Dover High School and attended Clarion University where is met her loving husband Jon. She was also a member of Faith United Church of Christ and participated in Chancel Choir and the Bell Choir.
Prior to her illness, Stephanie worked as a network engineer at Verizon Business in Cary, NC.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother William Mol & wife Cory, sister Sandra Howard of York, PA, nieces Jessica, Ashley, Sarah, Allison, Leah and nephew Jason and several great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 7, 2019 at Faith United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society or Faith United Church of Christ, 509 Pacific Ave., York, PA 17404
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019