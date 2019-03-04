|
Stephanie J. Starr
Harrisburg - Stephanie Jane Starr, age 60, of Harrisburg, died at 10:45 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
Born June 9, 1958 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Jane Mosbach, she had worked as a secretary for Setco. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings David, Charles and Cynthia.
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019