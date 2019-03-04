Services
Stephanie J. Starr


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephanie J. Starr Obituary
Stephanie J. Starr

Harrisburg - Stephanie Jane Starr, age 60, of Harrisburg, died at 10:45 PM Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

Born June 9, 1958 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Jane Mosbach, she had worked as a secretary for Setco. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings David, Charles and Cynthia.

Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
