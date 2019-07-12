|
Stephanie King Gutierrez
Albuquerque, NM - Stephanie Gutierrez, 51, of Albuquerque, NM, formerly of York, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 7 at the Montebello Care facility, with her husband by her side. She was born on November 13, 1967. She is survived by her husband, Frankie, her daughter, Elizabeth, her brothers Brian King of Singapore and Allen King of San Diego, her mother, Joyce Wray of Marco Island, FL, her grandfather Leroy King Sr. of York and her father, Tighe King of York.
Stephanie graduated from York Catholic High School in 1986, University of Central Florida in 1991, and earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in 1994. In addition, Stephanie participated in the Rotary Student Exchange program in Brazil. She was formerly employed by Intel Corporation in Albuquerque.
Stephanie had several passions in her earlier years of life; she was an avid reader and loved to water ski.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. A private memorial service for Stephanie will take place on July 13, in Albuquerque.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019