Stephanie L. McCleary
Red Lion - Stephanie Lyn McCleary, age 35, of Red Lion, died at 5:49 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her residence.
Born February 13, 1984 in Spring Garden Township, she was the daughter of Brian E. McCleary of Red Lion, and Paula J. (Brown) Kauffman, and the stepdaughter of Kenneth C. Kauffman, of Newport, North Carolina.
In addition to her parents and stepfather, Miss McCleary is survived by three stepsisters, Briana McCleary, Kendra Weiler, and Deidre Nieves; maternal grandparents, Virginia and Charles Elfner of York; maternal grandfather, Harold Brown of York; paternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara McCleary of Red Lion; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church, 2595 Freysville Road, Red Lion, with the Rev. Ann Overmiller officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019