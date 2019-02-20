|
|
Stephanie L. Restuccia
York - Stephanie L. Restuccia, 15, entered into rest on Monday February 18, 2019 at her residence .
She was born July 9, 2003 in York. The daughter of Dennis and Denise A. (Gatto) Restuccia.
Stephanie attended Spring Grove High School where she was active in the Friends and Fun Festival and helped in the Autistic Class. She also volunteered for the Adams County Special Olympics - kayaking and basketball program. She just began a new venture working for Perrydell Farms.
A viewing will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York. A Liturgy of the Word will be 11:00am Friday February 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Church 219 S. Beaver St. York with the Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Including her parents, Stephanie is also survived by two sisters Gabriella Restuccia of Maryland and Mackenzie Restuccia of Florida, paternal grandmother Mary Ann Restuccia of York, maternal grandmother Judith Gatto of Baldwin, MD, aunts and uncles: Joseph and Lorie Restuccia of Dallastown, Cathy and Steve Bosley of Dallastown, Nick and Marcie Gatto of Gilbertsville, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019