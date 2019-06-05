Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connection Christian Church
2901 Pleasant Valley Rd.
York, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Connection Christian Church
2901 Pleasant Valley Rd
York, PA
View Map
Stephanie Lee (Berkheimer) Baracani

Emigsville - Stephanie Lee (Berkheimer) Baracani, 43, entered into rest at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Dominic J. Baracani. The couple celebrated 11 years of marriage on August 25, 2018.

Born August 22, 1975 in York, she was a daughter of Terry Lee Berkheimer of Houston, TX and Holly (Fauth) Kerns of York.

Stephanie was employed by Apria Health Care where she was a service and account coordinator.

She was a member of Connection Christian Church in York.

In addition to her husband and parents, Stephanie is survived by a daughter, Lydia of York; a son, Aiden Lee Baracani at home; a step-son, Christopher Baracani of Texas; a step-daughter, Cassandra Baracani of Florida; a sister, Lisa Basil of Pittsburgh; and a brother, Charles Snyder of York.

Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Stephanie's memorial service at 12 noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Connection Christian Church, 2901 Pleasant Valley Rd., York with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Ray. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 5, 2019
