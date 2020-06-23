Stephany Hawkins
YORK - Stephany Lynn Hawkins, 48, of West Manchester Twp., lost her long, well fought battle with Cystic Fibrosis on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence. She leaves her companion, Steve Long.
Friends are invited to join her family for a Celebration of her life on Sunday June 28 at John Rudy Park, Wren Pavilion, entering from the Dellinger Road entrance (near the dog park where she spent countless afternoons with her Stella) from 2-4 PM.
Stephany was born in York on April 28, 1972, a daughter of Linda (Peters) Looker of Zellwood, FL and the late Charles Edward Hawkins, Sr. She graduated from Red Lion Area Senior High in 1990 and obtained her Associates Degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Penn State Mont Alto in 1992. She was employed at Alliance Health and previously at Drayer Physical Therapy Institute.
Stephany attended Friendship Community Church in Dover. She had volunteered at Catholic Harvest Food Pantry. Stephany and her fur baby Stella were members of the Alliance Therapy Dogs. She and Stella and regularly visited Dover library, Dover Elementary School as well as several long term care facilities. Stephany and her therapy dog Stella were a therapy team and they attended rally classes.
Along with her companion, Steve, Stephany leaves a sister, Wendy Sue Ness; two brothers, Charles Edward Hawkins, Jr. and Joseph Hawkins and his wife Holly; as well as Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews and a great niece.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation-Central PA Chapter Harrisburg; 600 Corporate Circle 103, Harrisburg PA 17110; Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Intake Animal Care Fund; 249 Windward Passage; Clearwater FL 33767 or the Alliance Therapy Dogs; P.O. Box 20227. Cheyenne, WY 82003
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting the family with the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.