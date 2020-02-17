|
Stephen A. Euculano
Springettsbury Twp. - Stephen A. Euculano, York, PA - Stephen Anthony Euculano, age 91, passed away peacefully at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, on February 14, 2020. Stephen was born a twin on November 2, 1928 in York, PA and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Francesca (Cicero) Euculano of York, PA. Stephen graduated from York Catholic High School in 1946. Stephen was a US Army Veteran serving as a Corporal in the Korean War in the 112th Infantry Army Band Regiment of the 28th Division. Stephen entertained his fellow troops on saxophone while stationed in Heilbronn, Germany. Stephen often played the hit "In the Mood" on tenor sax.
Stephen began his lifelong sales career working haberdashery at age 16 for Murray's Clothing Store, downtown York. Following his return from the Army, Steve and his wife Sally owned and operated the Arrow Snak Bar for 10 years on North Beaver Street, downtown York. After leaving the restaurant business, he returned to his love of clothing sales where he managed an elite men's clothing store, DeVono's of York. He met many dear customers and friends who followed him to Boscovs after Devono's closed their doors. He was known to many as "Mr. Steve" from Boscovs Men's Suit Department at the York Galleria Mall for 23 years, a job he loved before retiring at age 85. He could always hook you up with a quality suit.
Stephen was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. He was also a longtime member of the Victory Athletic Association.
Stephen was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished his family. Stephen was a handsome, kind and gentle man who always remained positive in life even up until his last days. He had beautiful blue green eyes and an infectious smile. He loved music and dancing. He never complained and always put others before himself. When asked how he was doing, he typically replied, "It's the best day of my life."
Stephen is survived by his son, Joseph M. Euculano and his wife Linda Phillips of Rogers, Arkansas; his daughter, Stephanie Ann (Euculano) Petersen and her husband Rich of York, PA; and daughter-in-law Karen B. Euculano, York, PA; his 6 grandchildren, Christian M. Euculano and his wife Tara, Allison Park, PA, Laura (Euculano) Kornucik and her husband Mark, York, PA., Anthony J. Euculano, Matthew J. Petersen, Stephen Adam Petersen and Brenden L. Petersen; and his 6 great-grandchildren, twins, Jonah and Violet Euculano, Owen M. Euculano, Sadie Kornucik, Max Kornucik and Laken Kornucik. Stephen is also survived by his former spouse, Sally Buscemi Weber, York, PA, mother of his children, a brother Benedict Euculano, Wrightsville, PA, and a sister Anne Randisi, Towson, Maryland. Stephen was preceded in death by his son, Michael Stephen Euculano in 2006, his twin brother, Philip Euculano, and brothers Anthony Euculano and Deme Euculano. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, his Arkansas family and Boscovs family and friends.
We would sincerely like to thank the Sisters, Administrators, medical staff, staff and volunteers at Misericordia. He had many dear friends amongst the staff, and we are grateful for their friendship and care over the last few years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York, PA from 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York, PA. at 10:00 AM with the Rev.Tage Danielson, OFM Cap. as the celebrant. Burial will be immediately following at Holy Savior Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S. Russell St., York PA 17402 or to St Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020