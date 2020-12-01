Stephen A. Rizzuto
York - Stephen A. Rizzuto, 84, entered into rest Monday November 30, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Virginia M. (Borsellino) Rizzuto for 62 years.
A private service will be held with Rev. Dominic Azagbor, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Rizzuto was born December 7, 1935 in York, a son of the late Anthony and Antonina (Mirasola) Rizzuto. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Michael, and a daughter Gina Christie.
He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and was employed as Maintenance Supervisor at Alloy Rods for 27 years.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean War on the USS Oriskany CVA 34.
Stephen was a Member of York Catholic's Athletic Association and volunteered for over 39 years. He was inducted into their sports "Hall of Fame" January 17, 2015 for his years of service. He was a life time member of VFW in West York.
He was an also a avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and enjoyed sharing these sports with his sons and grandsons over the years. He enjoyed going to sports events of his grandchildren and rarely missed a game.
Stephen is survived by his wife; children Lynne Iati and husband Frank, Ballston Lake, N.Y., Mark Rizzuto and wife, Cindy, York, Pa., David Rizzuto and wife, Melissa, York, Pa., Paula Kazakos and husband George, York, Pa., Toni Jo Boiteaux and husband Larry, Sugarland, Texas, Maria Lichty, York, Pa., Vincent Rizzuto and wife Kathy, York, Pa.; grandchildren Jonathan Iati and wife Steph, Glenville, N.Y., Jacob Iati and wife Jessica, Astoria, N.Y., Alex Rizzuto, Hoboken, N.Y., Nicki Sebastian and husband Roni, LA, Calif., Victoria and Joseph Rizzuto, Ashley and Lori Kazakos, Violet Rauls, Ben Rauls, Houston, TX, Ian and Patrick Lichty, Antonio and Nicholas Rizzuto; great-grandchildren, Cami and CeCe Sebastian, LA, Calif., Chloe Weichold, Glenville, N.Y., Giovanni Iati. Glenville, N.Y.; brother, Anthony (Tony) Rizzuto and wife Connie, and loving extended family.
Memorial contributions may be to York Catholic High School AA, St. Rose of Lima Church, American Heart Association
, Epelepsy Foundation, or Parkinson Foundation.