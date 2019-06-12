Stephen B. King



York Township - Stephen Barclay King, age 50, of York Township, York, died at 6:17 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 at York Hospital.



Born April 16, 1969 in York, he was the son of Lynn E. King, the stepson of Deborah E. (Stump) King, both of York, and the son of the late Linda K. (Bierence) King. Mr. King was a graduate of the Lincoln Intermediate Unit and he worked at Shadowfax. He was a member of the Community Services Group community and Christ Lutheran Church in York.



In addition to his father and stepmother, Mr. King is survived by two step sisters, Amy Miller, and her husband Joseph of Dallastown, and Kelly Kotchish of Red Lion; and an aunt, Cindra Deveney of Wellsboro.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary services and loving care provided by the staff of the Community Services Group, with whom Stephen formed many strong bonds.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary