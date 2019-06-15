|
|
Stephen Flinchbaugh
York - Stephen G. Flinchbaugh, 69, passed away suddenly at home on June 13, 2019. He was the husband of Linda A. (Connelly) Flinchbaugh to whom he was married for 51 years.
Mr. Flinchbaugh was born in York on December 17, 1949 and was the son of the late Glen M. Flinchbaugh and Petronia "Toni" (Knaper) Flinchbaugh. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by two sons: Daniel S. Flinchbaugh and David G. Flinchbaugh. He is also survived by two grandsons: Randy S. Flinchbaugh and his wife, Kerry and Brian A. Flinchbaugh; two great-grandchildren: Joseph and Layla and one sister, Beth Ann Dowling and her daughter, Fiona Dowling
Steve was a self-employed used auto dealer for over 30 years in York County. In later years, he was active in buying and selling antiques from the Eastern Shore. Steve loved the outdoors and fishing and was a U.S.C.G. Captain carrying fishing charters for several years in the 1980s from the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 11am at St. John's Blymire's United Church of Christ; 1009 Blymire Rd.; Dallastown, PA 17313 with Pastor Lou Ann Jones officiating. A time to gather and share memories will be from 10am until the start of the service at the church. After the service, inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Blymire's UCC at the above address, or to the York County SPCA; 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail; York, PA 17406.
Arrangements under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019