Stephen Gladfelter Warfel
STEPHEN GLADFELTER WARFEL passed away on May 14, 2020 after a four-year battle with gastric junction cancer at the age of 70. Born in York PA, he graduated from York Suburban High School, Franklin and Marshal College, and Brown University achieving a Masters Degree in Archaeology.
Before retirement as senior Curator of Archaeology at The State Museum of Pennsylvania, he conducted excavations at a variety of native American and colonial period habitation sites throughout the Commonwealth. His greatest joy was teaching archaeology field schools to college aged students at sites such as Ephrata Cloister, Fort Augusta, Priestly House and Laboratory, and Eckley Miners' Village to name a few.
When possible, Steve encouraged members of the local community to join his digs. They worked tirelessly as volunteers under his direction.
He leaves behind his family: wife Barbara, sons Stephen II (wife Heidi) and Noel Andrew (wife Meredith), grandchildren Jack, Quinn, and Finley Rose, his twin brother Bill, younger brother Tom, and sister Jane Kilefner, seven nieces and nephews, and eight great-nieces and nephews, as well as legions of friends and admirers.
We all sorely miss him as he was taken from us too soon. His remains will be cremated. Memorial services to be determined at a later date.
Donations to honor Steve's memory may be made to: Friends of Camp Security
PO Box 20008 York PA 17402 or by donating on line at campsecurity.org
Services entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society. Online condolences can be made by visiting centralPAcremation.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 24, 2020