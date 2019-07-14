|
|
Stephen J. Hulshizer
Dover - Stephen J. Hulshizer, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy C. (Davis) Hulshizer. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage on January 9, 2019.
Born on October 5, 1941 in Philadelphia, Stephen was a son of the late Allen C. and Mary Ellen (Stark) Hulshizer.
He graduated from Cheltenham High and earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Drexel University. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Stephen devoted his life to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Giving up a career at Merck, he chose to be a minister of the Gospel through preaching, teaching, writing books and tracts, publishing Milk & Honey, serving at Greenwood Hills, and creating and managing Spread the Word, a non-profit organization. His ministry has reached countless individuals all over the world.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Damiano of York, Beverly Steinman and husband, Michael of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ and Deborah Schiller and husband, Randy of York; his eleven grandchildren; and his four brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Stephen's memorial service on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at North York Gospel Chapel, 2854 Lewisberry Rd, York. Visitation will begin at 12 noon with the memorial service starting at 1 pm. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Hills Bible Conference & Camps, 7062 Lincoln Way East, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 14, 2019