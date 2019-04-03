|
Stephen Paul Giuffrida
York, PA - Stephen Paul Giuffrida, 80 of York, PA died peacefully at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA on March 31, 2019. He is the husband of Diana Correll-Giuffrida with whom he observed their 34th wedding anniversary on May 12, 2018.
Born March 20, 1939 in York, PA, he is the son of the late James and Grace (Williams) Giuffrida.
Steve was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and later from Bartlett School of Tree Surgery. He was formerly employed as a certified arborist and foreman for Bartlett Tree Company. He was also formerly employed as a sales rep at American Frozen Foods and was a self-employed route owner for Michele's Family Bakery.
Steve was a member of the Church of the Open Door, USTA, Wisehaven Tennis Club, National Wildlife Federation and the AARP. He loved nature, trees, all animals, especially dogs, and playing competitive tennis where he won awards and ribbons in tournament competitions. He was known for his sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. When young ones came to visit, Steve would always entertain them with his puppets.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his son, James "Steve" Giuffrida of York, his daughter, Cheryl Deacon of York and three sisters, Mary Goldberg of York, Stella Craig of California and Vienna Feltz of Florida. Steve will be missed by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, James and Joseph Giuffrida and sisters, Nena Keller and Millie Estep.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA with the Pastor Donald Wagner, officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408 or to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019